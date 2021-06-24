Cardinal Golfers fare well at State Meet

Ben Stoterau, Redwood Gazette

The Redwood Valley golf program capped off a solid 2021 campaign at the Class AA State Golf Tournament held June 15 and 16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Club in Jordan.

The Cardinals were represented by sophomore Julian Brown and freshman Mila Jenniges on the girls side and senior Connor Josephson on the boys.

Brown - who finished fifth at the Section 3AA Meet with a 176 (86-90) total - had a strong showing as she finished 20th overall in her first ever trip to State.

She opened up the tourney with a first round 89. Firing a 46 on the front and a 43 on the back including a birdie on the par-13 17th hole. On day two, she fired back to back rounds of 43 to finish with an 86 and a 175 overall total.

Jenniges - who earned a trip to State in a playoff for the seventh and final spot with a 183 total at Sections - would finish 39th overall in her first trip the State Meet. She fired a 91 (48-43) in her opening round (recording six par's). On day two she finished with a 94 (48-46) to finish with a 185 total.

Mallory Belka of Perham fired rounds of 75-73 (148) to win the State title by nine shots over second place Jordana Windhorst Knutson of Lake City (157).

Lake City captured the team title in Class AA in impressive fashion shooting a 673 two day total to win by 44 strokes over second place Providence Academy (717). Section 3AA champion Minnewaska Area was fourth overall with a 732.

Josephson capped off a nice season and career competing at the State Meet and finishing 45th overall.

He fired an opening day 18-hole total of 84. Shooting a 40 on the front and suffering a pair of triple bogies on the back to finish with a 44. On day two he played a steady round with 12 par's and six bogies to finish with a 78 (39-39).

Sam Baker of Cloquet fired an under par total of 141 (73-68) to edge Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley by a single shot (142) to win the Individual title.

Cloquet was the boys team champion with a solid two-day total of 598, 18 shots better than second place Totino-Grace (616).

"I think we had a really good season overall," Coach Marshall Hegg said, "Our numbers were really strong for both the boys and the girls. We were pretty inexperienced to start the year and for tournament play, but we progressed all season, and played our best golf at the end of the year. The trio we send on to State did a nice job."