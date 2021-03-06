RVHS seniors Haley Garman and Sydney Sommers reach scoring milestones

Ben Stoterau, Redwood Gazette

Redwood Valley senior, Haley Garman (left), became the school’s all time leading scorer Friday night, Feb. 26, in the Cards 75-46 win over Morris Area/CA. Garman surpassed former standout Celestine Frank (‘99), who finished with 1,733 career points. Fellow senior, Sydney Sommers (right), joined the 1,000 point club Friday night in the win. Sommers reached the milestone despite missing her entire junior year due to injury. The two will look to lead the Cardinals as they head towards the postseason.