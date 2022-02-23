Wilson wraps up season at State Gymnastics Meet

Ben Stoterau

Redwood Valley sophomore Avery Wilson wrapped up another solid campaign at the Class A State Gymnastics Meet held Saturday. Feb. 19 in the Twin Cities.

Wilson — the Cards top All-Arounder — finished third on bars at the Section 3A Meet to move on to State and there would score an 8.725 to finish 24th overall.

Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka captured the team event with a score of 145.75 to edge Mankato West (145.6) and Big Lake (145). Section 3A champion Worthington — who had score a 145.4 in winning the Section Meet, placed fifth with a score of 141.95.

For Wilson, it was her third straight trip to the State Meet but it was a little more challenging this season as she had to recover from a broken hand suffered in the summer.

“It was tough because I wasn’t able to practice in the offseason so I felt like I was already behind many of my competitors,” she said, “I had to relearn a lot of skills, one of which I hadn’t gotten back until right before State and I wasn’t able to use it.”

Despite the challenges, Wilson had a solid season, leading the Cards in the All-Around in every meet and helping to lead a young Cardinal unit with some fresh faces.

“It was an eventful year; we had a lot of young new faces and it created a fun atmosphere,” she said, “I thought we had a close knit team.”

Like many teams, the Cards had to deal with different waves of Covid sweeping through but were able to be healthy for the most part heading into Section action.

“We endured,” she said, “I felt thankful to qualify again for State and it was fun to see how our Section teams united together as opposed to being rivals.”

With two years left in her high school career, Wilson is looking forward to what the future holds.

“I’d love to qualify as an All-Arounder and stay injury free throughout the offseason,” she said, “we’ve got a good team returning next year so we’ll be ready to go.”