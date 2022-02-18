Wilson headed to State on bars

Ben Stoterau

Redwood Valley sophomore Avery Wilson is headed back to the State Tournament after a third place finish on bars Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Section 3A Meet held in Marshall.

Wilson will be making her third trip to the State Meet — held this Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in the Twin Cities — after competing as both an eighth and ninth grader for the Cards.

Saturday, competing against a strong Section 3A field, Wilson would earn a sixth place finish in the All-Around with her score of 34.025. She scored an 8.7 on bars to finish just behind Mekyla Nystrom (8.775) and Hali Bullerman (8.85) both of Worthington. She was also sixth on vault (8.95), ninth on floor (8.875) and added a 7.5 on beam.

Mila Jenniges also competed on all four events, scoring an 8.075 on vault, a 7.525 on bars, a 6.3 on beam and an 8.275 on floor.

Chloe Walters added an 8.35 on vault and an 8.45 on floor. Kharma Mathiowetz added a 7.475 on floor. Lizzie Guggisberg had a 6.5 on beam and a 7.25 on floor. Maddi Mages added a 7.35 on beam. McKenna Flinn had an 8.125 on vault, a 7.65 on bars and a 6.5 on beam. Ellie Nelson added a 7.95 on bars, Olivia Stoterau had a 7.25 on bars and Madisyn Ourada scored an 8.5 on vault.

Worthington dominated the event, with three girls in the top four of the All-Around competition, including champion Bullerman who finished with a score of 36.85, including a 9.55 on floor and a 9.475 on vault.

The Trojans finished with a team score of 145.4 to easily outdistance JCC (133.65) and Luverne (132.75) in the team competition. The Cards finished fifth with a score of 126.675.