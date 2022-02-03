Cardinal boys go 1-2 last week

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley boys basketball team recently completed a tough stretch of games against Marshall, Morris Area/CA and Luverne, going 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals (12-6) have dropped four of their past six games but remain entrenched as the number two seed in the Section 3AA-South standings.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 at home, the Cards took on rival Marshall — who they defeated on the road in mid-December — and would fall 67-55 as the Tigers outscored the Cards 39-23 in the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit.

The Cards shot just 41% from the floor and struggled to get just 2-of-14 from long range as the Tigers meanwhile knocked down 11-of-25 from beyond the arc to secure the win.

Carson Woodford would finish with a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards and Charles LaChapelle had 17 points and three rebounds. Alex Lang finished with seven points, three rebounds and two steals, Drew Lundeen had six points, four steals and two assists, Robert Halvorson, Jr. had four points and two boards and Zack Reck added four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Cards then travelled to Section 3AA-North top seed Morris Area/CA (17-0) and would fall in a nail-biter, 65-63.

The Cards outshot the Tigers and had two more made 3-pointers but only attempted three free throws on the night (making two) and were outscored in the paint 42-32.

Woodford again finished with a double-double of 20 points (10-of-15 shooting), 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Reck went 3-of-4 from long range to finish with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists, Lundeen added 10 points and LaChapelle had nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Jahger Bill finished with six points and three rebounds and Lang had four points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Jackson Loge paced the Tigers with 28 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.

Friday, Jan. 28 at home the Cards rolled to a 78-51 win over Luverne.

The Cards shot almost 51% from the floor and held Luverne to just 29% shooting.

Woodford cruised to a double-double (again) of 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

LaChapelle had 13 points and two steals, Bill added 11 points and two assists, Lang had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Reck had five points and five assists and Lundeen added five points and three boards.

Halvorson, Jr. chipped in with four points, four rebounds and two assists, Logan Moore had three points and two rebounds, Nolan Smith had three points and two rebounds and Aiden Robish added two points, three rebounds and two assists.