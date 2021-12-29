Hot shooting Wildcats pull away from Cards

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley boys basketball team dropped a non-conference road battle with Section 3AA rival New London/Spicer 70-54 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Cards (5-2) were tied with the Wildcats at 34 after a half but would be outscored 36-20 in the second half to drop their second straight after a 5-0 start.

The Wildcats shot almost 58% from the floor — including 11-of-19 from long range — and held the Cards to just 1-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe.

Carson Woodford went a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor on the way to a team-high 17 points and six rebounds. Zack Reck added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists and Charles LaChapelle had 10 points, six assists and two steals. Drew Lundeen chipped in with seven points and an assist, Alex Lang had four points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists and Jahger Bill had four points and three rebounds.

Despite back-to-back losses to quality opponents the Cards still sit atop the Section 3AA South bracket heading into January.

The Cardinals were in action Wednesday night with the start of the Willmar Christmas Tournament.