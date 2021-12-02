Cardinals name seven to All-District squad

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley football team had seven players recently named to the All-District squad for the 2021 campaign.

The Cardinals finished 7-3 overall, falling to a good JCC squad in the Section 3AA semifinals.

Seniors Alex Lang, Maverick Goblirsch and Drew Lundeen, along with junior Evan Cooper, were all named to the First-Team while senior Carson Woodford and juniors Camron Enright and Riley Dikken earned Honorable Mention honors.

Goblirsch was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year and Lundeen the WR of the Year.

Lang had a solid career under center for the Cardinals and would lead the team in 2021 with 122 completions for 1,822 yards and 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also had 59 carries for 197 yards and six scores, had two catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns and was second the team in scoring with 50 points.

Lundeen led the team in receiving with 56 catches for 750 yards and four scores, had 36 rushes for 343 yards and seven touchdowns, had a kick-off return for a score and added one completion for 30 yards and a score. He led the team with 84 points (ninth all-time for a single season). Defensively he led the team in solo tackles with 54 (sixth all-time), added 80 assisted tackles, forced three fumbles, had eight tackles-for-loss, finished with 1,365 defensive points (third all-time) and had 2,380 for his career (seventh all-time).

Goblirsch leaves as the school record holder in career tackles-for-loss with 53. He was a disruptive force despite being undersized. Much like John Randle, his strength and quickness was a match-up nightmare for opposing offensive lines. He finished with 94 tackles (44 solo), an interception, a fumble recovery and 20 tackles-for-loss (fourth all-time) in 2021. He had over 2,000 career points and finished with 94 career solo tackles (ninth all-time). Offensively he had 45 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Cooper was a solid two-way starter and led the team in rushing with 69 carries for 353 yards and a touchdown and added 10 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively he had 67 tackles (25 solo), seven tackles-for-loss and an interception.

Enright was 7-of-14 passing for 179 yards and three scores, added seven catches for 67 yards and had 15 carries for 171 yards and three scores. He also led the team with nine kick-off returns for 143 yards. Defensively he led the team with three fumble recoveries (fourth all-time single season), had 53 tackles (19 solo), an interception and three tackles-for-loss.

Woodford hauled in 26 catches for 392 yards and four scores and had two fumble recoveries, an interception and nine tackles-for-loss.

Dikken was was a solid player on both the offensive and defensive line, racking up double-digit tackles-for-loss (12) to go along with 58 tackles (20 solo).

Carter Peterson finished with 21 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown and added a pair of interceptions, 49 tackles (14 solo) and a fumble recovery on defense. Brandon Lang added eight catches for 218 yards and three scores to go along with 29 tackles (12 solo), two tackles-for-loss, an interception and a team-high 11 passes defensed. Austin Gunderson had two catches for 27 yards and three carries for 28 yards to go along with 38 tackles (14 solo), five tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Nolan Menz had six carries for 23 yards, Blake Stephens added 11 carries for 41 yards and a score and Jahger Bill had one catch for 30 yards and a touchdown and had two interceptions.

Lane Evans finished with 44 tackles (13 solo), a fumble recovery and a tackle-for-loss and Austin Altmann added 24 tackles and a tackle-for-loss.