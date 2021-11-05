Ahrens headed to State with third place finish at Sections

Ben Stoterau

The breakthrough season for Redwood Valley’s Will Ahrens continued on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Section 3A Meet in Madison as the Cards top runner finished third overall to advance on to the State Meet this Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Ahrens ran a 16:49 to lead the Cards to a fourth place team-finish (127 team points) behind Canby (93), Luverne (81) and champion LQPV (75) in the 22-team race.

Camden Cilek (17:28) and brother Kilen Cilek (17:39) both finished just out of a qualifying spot in the State Meet, placing 11th and 15th respectively to give the Cards three finishers in the top 15.

Landyn Nordby (18:55) was 47th, Elway Berg (19:04) set a personal best in placing 51st, Cohen Frank (19:09) was 52nd and Jack Frank (19:49) finished 67th out of 133 total runners.

“Collectively, we had a solid day,” Coach Benton Kodet said, “Finishing fourth out of the 22 teams isn't something to be too disappointed about even though we had goals bigger than that.”

Ahrens will look for a strong finish to the season at the State Meet on Saturday in Northfield. The Class A Boys race scheduled to start at noon.

“Will should have a quality State meet,” Kodet said, “The big goal for him is to finish in the top 25, which is what is All-State. If he races how he has been, he should have a great day.”

Section 3A Boys CC Team Results - LPQV 75, Luverne 81, Canby 93, RV 127, JCC 140, Windom Area 141, Mt. Lake 186, Springfield 247, Pipestone 261, MCC 281, Montevideo 303, BOLD 362, Adrian 368, SWMC 380, CMC 408, HL/O 413, Lakeview 425, RTR 505, Wabasso 534, three incomplete.

The Redwood Valley girls cross country team wrapped up a nice season with a fourth place finish at the Section 3A Meet held in Madison.

The Cards ran well against a tough field that included powerhouses Luverne (50) and MCC (69) who finished one-two in the event. Redwood Valley (106) would place behind Canby (78) for fourth in the 21-team race.

Senior Catherine Buffie (20:48) capped off a nice career with a 15th place finish to lead the way for the Cards. Addie Thomes (21:08) also finished a great season strong with a 19th place tally and Payton Schueller (21:14) was 21st overall. Madi Munsell (21:32) was 25th and Annie Lunde (21:42) 26th to give the Cards a nice top four team finish.

Piper Rigge (23:37) knocked 1:24 off of her season best to finish 70th and Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:19) had a season best to place 86th out of 128 total runners.

Section 3A Girls CC Team Results - Luverne 50, MCC 69, Canby 78, Redwood Valley 106, Springfield 133, Pipestone Area 174, Adrian 232, LQPV 233, JCC 260, CMC 286, SWMC 297, Windom Area 307, Mt. Lake 319, RTR 406, YME 425, Wabasso 435, TMB 443, Montevideo 508, three incomplete.