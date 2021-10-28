Cardinals in Windom for Section playoffs Friday

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley volleyball team will open up Section 3AA Tournament play on Friday, Oct. 29—on the road against Windom Area in a battle of the 4/5 seeds.

Jackson Co. Central (23-6) is the top seed, followed by Luverne (17-6), Pipestone Area (16-11), Windom Area (16-11) and the Cards (7-15).

The Cardinals defeated Windom Area 3-2 in early October so the match-up appears to be a favorable one with the winner most likely earning a date with JCC in round two.

The Cardinals have dropped three of their past four matches (stats were not made available) but against tough opponents in Marshall, Minneota, New Ulm and Waseca—winning 3-0 Monday night.