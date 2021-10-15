Cardinals steamroll Eagles last week

Ben Stoterau

Racking up 514 yards of total offense, the Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to a 46-14 win over host Windom Area Friday night, Oct. 8 in a match-up of Section 3AA foes.

The Cardinals (4-2) took control early with three first quarter touchdowns and would score the final three touchdowns in the second half to ice away a victory over the overmatched Eagles (1-5).

Alex Lang hooked up with Carson Woodford on a pair of touchdown strikes (20, 17) and Drew Lundeen added an 11-yard touchdown run as the Cards led 20-0 after one quarter of play.

The Eagles would get on the board in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Greyson Elder to Tucker Renquist to make it 20-7.

Lundeen would answer back however with a 3-yard touchdown run that would end the half with the Cards leading comfortably 27-7.

Windom would keep things interesting for a minute, with a touchdown to open the second half scoring, but the Cards would tack on the final three scores on the way to victory.

Lang connected with Evan Cooper on a 23-yard touchdown pass, Lundeen added his third rushing touchdown from 2 yards out and back-up quarterback Camron Enright scampered 85 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap off the night.

Redwood Valley showed nice balance on offense, rushing for 254 yards and passing for 260 while not committing a turnover. The Eagles finished with 245 yards of offense (190 rushing).

Lang was 16-of-23 passing for 260 yards and three scores and added 35 yards rushing.

Lundeen had six carries for 70 yards and three scores and hauled in eight catches for 112 yards.

Woodford had two catches for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Cooper had nine carries for 52 yards and two catches for 43 yards and a score. Enright finished with one carry for 85 yards and a score, Brandon Lang had one catch for 34 yards, Carter Peterson had three catches for 33 yards and Blake Stephens added three carries for 12 yards.

Defensively it was another big night for Lundeen who recorded 17 tackles (six solo) and a tackle-for-loss.

Maverick Goblirsch had eight tackles (two solo) and three tackles-for-loss, Enright added nine tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery, Riley Dikken added eight tackles (two solo) and two tackles-for-loss, Austin Gunderson had six tackles (one solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Cooper had four tackles (two solo) and two tackles-for-loss, Peterson added four tackles (two solo), Brandon Lang had four tackles (two solo) and a batted pass, Woodford had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Nolan Menz had four tackles and a batted pass, Brode Lydick added three tackles, Oliver Smith had two tackles, Logan Moore added three tackles and Stephens had a tackle and forced fumble.

The Cardinals are back in action this Friday night at home against Sibley East (1-5) and will host MVL to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday night of MEA week.

Redwood Valley 46 Windom Area 14

First Quarter

RV - Lang 20-yard pass to Woodford (Arion Baruti kick)

RV - Lundeen 11-yard run (Baruti kick)

RV - Lang 17-yard pass to Woodford (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Win - Elder 10-yard pass to Renquist (Erickson kick)

RV - Lundeen 3-yard run (Baruti kick)

Third Quarter

Win - Erickson 6-yard run (Erickson kick)

RV - Lang 23-yard pass to Cooper (kick failed)

RV - Lundeen 2-yard run (Baruti kick)

RV - Enright 85-yard run (kick failed)