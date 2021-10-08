Perry Hansen to be inducted into Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame

Ben Stoterau

Left-handed ace pitcher Perry Hansen will be inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame at a banquet that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Westwood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea. The Hall of Fame biennially recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the sport of softball. Softball is the largest adult and youth team participant sport in Minnesota and the nation with over 4,000 teams participating in the local program.

Hansen grew up on a farm near Lucan and always had a love for the game of Fastpitch. He started pitching Jr League in Lucan then advanced to Men's Fastpitch—he played Country league. Hansen played for Lucan for many years then played for area teams including Redwood Farm Chemical, Club 101, and Curry Sanitation. Through his career, he pitched a perfect game and no hitters. He also was very active playing with teams that drafted him, looking for a pitcher to help them at a tournament.

Hansen pitched his first state tournament in 1968 and his last national tournament in 2011 at the age of 60. He was honored to made the All-World team. Hansen played Fastpitch for 43 years and donated his talents to the Wabasso High School Fastpitch team.

Hansen played in ASA State Tournaments, Masters State tournaments, and Masters National tournaments, competing in his last Nationals at age 62.

Hansen joins 17 other inductees from around the state and Ray Schmidt of Morgan who will be inducted posthumously.

The banquet will be emceed for the 31st straight time by former President of KYMN Radio and former inductee Wayne Eddy. The cost of the banquet is $45 and tickets can be obtained from the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame at 118 12th Ave N., South St. Paul, MN 55075 or by calling (651)451-3140. Deadline for tickets is Friday, Oct. 22.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Perry Coonce by email at perry@msf1.org or calling (651)451-3140.