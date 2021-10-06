Cardinals fall short in battle with Huskies

Ben Stoterau

For the second week in a row, a few costly mistakes proved to be the difference as Redwood Valley fell 21-18 to rival Jackson County Central Friday, Oct. 1 in a South Central (Silver) District Homecoming match-up held at Inglis Field.

The Cardinals (3-2) have now dropped two straight against potential Section 3AA foes but should run the table in their final three regular season games and have the potential to still claim the number two seed. They travel to Windom this Friday to face the hapless Eagles (1-4).

On a classic wet, fall football night, it was the Huskies (3-2) who were able to wear the Cardinals down on the ground, rushing for 360 yards while holding the Cardinals to just 58.

The Cardinals did have 190 yards through the air compared to just 20 for the Huskies but it was the point after attempts that proved to be the difference.

The Huskies converted two of their three point after attempts, including a 2-point conversion while the Cards went 0-for-3 on the night.

Much like the Pipestone Area battle a week prior, it was a busy first half of action followed by all defense in the second half.

The Huskies took an early 8-0 lead on a 3-yard run from Gabriel Wolff in the first quarter.

The Cardinals would answer back, thanks to the defense, as senior Carson Woodford scooped up a Husky fumble and scampered 50 yards for a score. The extra point kick was no good however and the Cards would trail 8-6.

Redwood Valley would take the lead not much longer after that when Alex Lang connected with Carter Peterson on a 20-yard touchdown strike to make it 12-8. The 2-point conversion was no good.

In the second quarter, the Huskies went ahead on a 2-yard run from Roman Voss. The extra point was good and the Huskies led 15-12.

The Cards would reclaim the lead when Alex Lang’s 45-yard pass connected with younger brother Brandon Lang for a score. Again the extra point kick was no good but the Cards would lead 18-15.

The Huskies capped off a wild first half with the final score before halftime (and final score of the game as it played out) on an 8-yard run from Travis Rogotzke to take a 21-18 lead into the break.

In the second half, neither team could find the end zone and the Cardinal offense — which finished with just nine first downs compared to 22 for the Huskies — struggled to move the ball.

The Huskies would get the ball late and run out the clock to secure the win.

Alex Lang finished 15-of-22 passing for 190 yards and two scores and had 15 yards on the ground.

Drew Lundeen hauled in five catches for 45 yards, Woodford had four catches for 50 yards, Brandon Lang added two grabs for 65 yards and a score and Peterson had three catches for 30 yards and a score.

Maverick Goblirsch had 11 carries for 30 yards, Lundeen had two carries for 10 yards and Evan Cooper had one carry for three yards. Camron Enright had a nice 48 yard kick-off return.

Lundeen had a big night on defense, racking up 19 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble. Goblirsch finished with 14 tackles (eight solo), Peterson added 10 tackles (three solo) and Lane Evans had nine tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery. Riley Dikken finished with seven tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble, Brandon Lang chipped in with six tackles (three solo), a fumble recovery and a pass deflection and Woodford had one solo tackle and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. Enright added five tackles (one solo) and a forced fumble, Austin Gunderson had three tackles and a fumble recovery, Jahger Bill had two tackles and a pass deflection, Cooper had four tackles, Nolan Menz added a fumble recovery and Brode Lydick had two tackles.

JCC 21 Redwood Valley 18

First Quarter

JCC - Wolff 3-yard run (two-point conversion good)

RV - Woodford 50-yard fumble recovery (kick failed)

RV - A. Lang 20-yard pass to Peterson (two-point failed)

Second Quarter

JCC - Voss 2-yard run (kick good)

RV - A. Lang 45-yard pass to B. Lang (kick failed)

JCC - Rogotzke 8-yard run (kick failed)