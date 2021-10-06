Cardinal girls capture Redwood Valley Invitational

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley girls cross country team rolled to an easy win at their own home Invitational Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The Cardinal girls had four of the top five place winners and finished with 30 team points to hold off Mountain Lake (48) in the seven-team event.

Catherine Buffie (20:48), Payton Schueller (21:03) and Addie Thomes (21:32) finished second, third and fourth respectively. Madi Munsell set a personal best time of 21:55 to finish in fifth.

Heather Panitzke was 16th (22:49), Lizzie Guggisberg knocked 2:07 off of her season best to finish 29th (25:12) and Betsy Joyce set a personal best to place 30th (25:15).

Gracelyn Malecek broke a personal best to lead the JV with a third place finish (25:32). Cassie Omtvedt was fourth (26:25), Rylee Sheeley eighth (27:59), Eva Scesa 12th (28:55) and Ashlee Schueller 16th (30:06).

Annie Lunde led the junior high girls with a first place finish.

The Cardinal boys meanwhile finished in second place to Marshall (32-48) in the eight-team race.

Will Ahrens kept up his torrid pace by winning the event in 17:02. Camden Cilek was fourth (17:29), Kilen Cilek eighth (17:40) and Landyn Nordby 17th (18:46).

Aidan Salmon finished 23rd (19:18), Cohen Frank was 24th (19:18) with a season best and Jack Frank finished 25th (19:19) with a personal best.

Daniel Haen recorded a personal best to led the JV with a fifth place finish (19:29), Elway Berg was 11th (20:20), Kody Robinson 15th with a personal best (21:24), Lucas Elmer 16th (21:45), Mason Anderson 22nd (22:49), Conner Salmon 28th (24:00), Garek Markuson 29th (24:03), Jacob Zollner 30th (24:33) and Thomas Gerke 31st (24:36).

Joe Gerke led the junior high runners with an eighth place finish and Sam Klauunde was 12th.