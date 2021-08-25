Wolverines hold off Cardinal girls in debut

Ben Stoterau

The Redwood Valley girls tennis team opened up the regular season on Friday, Aug. 20 at the annual MACCRAY Triangular.

The Cardinals lost a tough 4-3 match-up with host MACCRAY and had their second match with Montevideo cancelled due to rain.

Against MACCRAY the Cardinals (0-1) were dominant in doubles as they swept all three matches.

The sophomore tandem of Avery Wilson and Mila Jennies earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Sophomore Lauren Dolezal and junior Ella Stoneberg rolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win at second doubles and the third doubles unit of sophomore Ava Shaw-Kerkhoff and seventh-grader Grace Blare earned a 6-2, 6-2 win.

In singles, the Cards came ohh so close to wrapping up just one win to claim victory but all three girls would lose in tiebreakers.

At first singles, sophomore Brooke Zollner fell 6-4, 2-6, 4-10. Sophomore Anneliese Hammer lost a tough 6-3, 4-6, 7-10 decision and freshman Lily DeBlieck would fall 6-3, 2-6, 3-10.

The Cards were forced to forfeit at fourth singles.

“We lost the match but I thought the girls played very well,” Coach Kelly Welsh said. “Our doubles girls played great and in singles we fought right to the end.”

The Cardinals have a young team in 2021 with just one senior — Kate Foy — and one junior in Stoneberg.

A nice sophomore class consisting of Dolezal, Wilson, Zollner, Hammer, Shaw-Kerkhoff, Jenniges, Emmerson McCorquodale and McKenna Flinn will be asked to be a big part of the team's success.

DeBlieck and Julia Lang are the only freshmen and Blare and Akira Aude are a pair of seventh graders.

“We’re a young team but the girls are athletic and quick learners,” Welsh said. “Our lone senior, Kate [Foy], has put in a ton of work in the offseason and we’re excited to see her shine this year.”

“With a number of new girls out we’re also looking forward to seeing how the line-up shapes up for the season,” Welsh said. “The girls have great attitudes and are really working hard.”