Koster edges Suedbeck to claim Ladies Invitational

A birdie on the first playoff hole helped Sarah Koster edge veteran Deb Suedbeck at the annual Redwood Falls Golf Club Ladies Invitational held recently in Redwood Falls.

The duo — both members of the Redwood Falls Golf Club — had identical 76s when the 18-hole event was over and Koster would birdie the par-4 10th hole to edge multiple past champion Suedbeck by a single shot for her first Invitational win.

Katy Woelfel of Bird Island — another young big hitter — would finish in third with a 77. Multiple past champion, Lori Jacobson out of Wilma, would finish fourth with an 80 in the championship flight.

In the first flight, Jody Lenhoff would finish in first place. Redwood’s Nancy Hansen was second with a 90. Sue Musch finished in third with a 90 and Ann Orren was fourth with a 93.

The second flight went to Redwood’s Kathy Mainer with a 93. She edged Karen Oie and Lori Rheingans who carded 94s and Dawn Pladson who added a 95 for fourth.

In the third flight, Debby Lentz was the champion with a 95. Dawn Knoll finished second with a 95, Bailey Theis third with a 98 and Carmen Prodoehl fourth with a round of 101.

In the fourth flight, Paula Schroeder was the winner with a 97. Rachel Rigenhagen was second with a 101, Lori Rohe third with a 101 and Helen Wallner fourth with a 103.

Finally in the fifth flight, Hannah Bennett rolled to the win with a solid 92. Jinny Fricke was second with a 107, Janelle Stender third with a 107 and Donita Bennett fourth also with a 107.

2021 Ladies Invitational Medal Flights

A-Flight

Sarah Koster - 76, Deb Suedbeck - 76, Katy Woelfel - 77, Lori Jacobson - 80, Jenny Quale - 81, Peggy Thompson - 82, Bailey Klaus - 86, Hannah Cornwell - 86, Kim Paa - 88, Kristen Daline - 89, Renate Johnson - 90, Amanda Broman - 92, Sarah Kuglin - 97

B-Flight

Jody Lenhoff - 89, Nancy Hansen - 90, Sue Musch - 90, Ann Orren - 93, Amy Fenske - 93, Lisa Streich - 96, Lisa Brown - 98, Karin Moen - 98, Donna Flynn - 98, Gail Myhre - 98, Anne Albricht - 103, Sandra Munsell - 105, Bobbi Hantge - 112

C-Flight

Kathy Mainer - 93, Karen Oie - 94, Lori Rheingans - 94, Dawn Pladson - 95, Gail Holm - 95, Mary Griep - 99, Cathy Grothen - 101, Marti Nieland - 102, Kari Osendorf - 105, DeEtta Nelson - 107, Kate Rettke - 107, Deb White - 108, Kara Prescott - 113

D-Flight

Debby Lentz - 95, Dawn Knoll - 95, Bailey Theis - 98, Carmen Prodoehl - 101, Merry Hollis - 102, Linda Sommers - 102, Marilyn Boushley - 104, Peggy Moline - 105, Corrie Tews - 105, Tracy Coahran - 107, Dani Haas - 108, Ronda Matthias - 108, Penny Mork - 114

E-Flight

Paula Schroeder - 97, Rachel Rigenhagen - 101, Lori Rohe - 101, Helen Wallner - 103, Pat Thompson - 104, Mary Olson - 105, Gloria Greenslit - 106, Jenni Schmidt - 108, Nyla Probst - 109, Jeanne Green - 110, Sharon Mumm - 110, Dale Schwalboski - 113, Carrie Hausmann - 117

F-Flight

Hannah Bennett - 92Jinny Fricke - 107, Janelle Stender - 107, Donita Bennett - 107, Beth Gervais - 108, Michelle Croatt - 109, Kathy Blomker - 110, Katie Klause - 113, Marissa Ebben - 115, Kim Wasit - 123, Judy Fischer - 127, Ruth Brandel - 136, Susan Forster - 152