Redwood Falls ladies capture Silver Cup

Ben Stoterau, Sports Writer

Redwood Gazette

It was a nice day on Monday, July 19, for the Redwood Falls women’s team as they claimed the Silver Cup at 69th Annual Gold/Silver Cup Tournament held this year at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The long running event — which features teams from Marshall, Redwood Falls, Tyler, Granite Falls, Hendricks and Madison — has a winner for the low net group score (Silver Cup) and the low gross group score (Gold Cup).

This year, the eight ladies representing Redwood Falls fired a 428 net score to edge Hendricks (432) by four shots and Marshall (438) and Tyler (438) by 10 a piece.

Sarah Koster had a strong outing to lead the way for Redwood Falls with her score of 77, finishing second just one shot back of medalist Megan Nickel of Marshall (76).

Teammate Bailey Klause was three shots off of the medalist number with a 79 to finish third and veteran Deb Suedbeck tied for fourth with Kari Ehlers and Nancy Blanchard of Marshall with her round of 82.

Tamara Brown and Donna Flynn both fired rounds of 92, Linda Sommers and Carmen Prodoehl added 103s and Kathy Mainer finished with a 106.

Redwood would finish in second place in the Gold Cup with a 525 total, finishing behind Marshall (505) and ahead of third place Tyler (541).

The Redwood Falls Ladies Invitational is next up in early August.

2021 Gold/Silver Cup Results

Redwood Falls (428/525) - Sarah Koster 77, Bailey Klause 79, Deb Suevbeck 82, Tamara Brown 92, Donna Flynn 92, Linda Sommers 103, Carmen Prodoehl 103, Kathy Mainer 106

Marshall (438/505) - Megan Nickel 76, Nancy Blanchard 82, Kari Ehlers 82, Kari Loft 85, Allison Mistune 89, Sharon Hennen 91, Jess Mensink 100, Krista Bjella 103

Tyler (438/541) - Olivia Peterson 85, Joan Hegerfield 87, Emily Citterman 88, Sharon Hanson 89, Susan Norgaard 91, Jamie Schreurs 101, Peggy Wilmes 113, Tiffanie Hess 119

Hendricks (432/564) - Renate Johnson 84, Sue Musch 87, Brittany Johnson 93, Marlene Kjelden 98, Penny Lietz 100, Beth Overby 102, Lisa Axelson 109, Nancy Anderson 116

Granite Falls (445/595) - Sandy Flemming 87, Michelle Pichaske 89, Penny Krogstad 94, Cheri Fjermstad 107, Peg Heglund 108, Kathy Eninga 110, Sally Ohliger 115

Madison (462/580) - Ann Pillatzki 85, Cindy Bergerson 93, Lori Engesmoe 96, Lisa Streich 99, Karin Moen 100, Tillie Hoyles 107, Crista Olson 118