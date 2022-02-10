No-knock warrants are a no for me

Ava Lund

Redwood Falls Gazette

Action must be taken as no-knock warrants continue to be a cause for many killings of Black people.

For those who do not know, Amir Locke was a 22-year-old Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police on Wednesday, Feb. 2. It was at 7 a.m. when officers showed up to an apartment Locke was staying at to serve a no-knock warrant. The body-worn-cameras showed the police quietly unlocking the door before yelling as they filed in. Locke was sleeping on the couch under a blanket before being startled by the commotion and grabbing his legally owned gun. It had only been a couple seconds before he was shot dead.

Locke’s name was not in the warrant. Nor was he a suspect in the case being investigated.

This is an example that has been seen time and time again. The Black community continues to be affected by these attacks. Therefore, no-knock warrants should not be allowed in my opinion.

The Minneapolis Police Department has failed to speak truthfully and take accountability for actions they have proven to be “business as usual.” It is my opinion that there needs to be a change in policy and these policies must be fully implemented.

Being close in age to Locke, I can only imagine the fear he must have felt when being woken up by yelling in the quiet of the space he was sleeping in. I believe the situation would have ended differently had Locke been white passing.

Body-worn-cameras show us where we have failed and how desperately we need a change. I am glad our city council has approved the policy of body-worn-cameras at the Redwood Falls Police Department. It is an asset not only for citizens but for the officers as well when laws are followed appropriately.

I hope this can be a reminder for all to consider what it might be like to walk in someone else’s shoes as we continue to strive for positive change for all communities.