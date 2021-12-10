Wreaths Across Redwood County to be observed December 18

Staff report

To keep up the Spirit of the Season, the Redwood County Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) have volunteered for “Wreaths Across Redwood County” on Saturday, Dec. 18. PGR will deliver a 24-inch Balsam Fir Christmas Wreath to 15 locations throughout Redwood County.

These wreaths will be delivered to service representatives in each community. At exactly noon these Veterans will place a wreath for each one of the five branches of the United States Military in honor of those who have served. This local event is part of a nationwide effort to Remember the Fallen, Honor those who have served, and Teach our children the value of Freedom. The United States Congress has declared the second Saturday in December as “Wreaths Across America” day.

Veterans are especially invited, as well as the general public, to attend this ceremony for all who have served.

Redwood County program locations include the Wabasso Community Center, in Wanda at the Gazebo by the Fire Hall, Lucan City Park, Milroy Park, and Seaforth American Legion.