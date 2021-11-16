Veterans Day program held at Wabasso Public School

The Wabasso high school gym was full of students and community members on Thursday morning, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day program organized by Wabasso American Legion Post 263.

Student Council member Kelsey Fischer welcomed everyone to the program and introduced the guest speaker Lillian Tostenrud. Lillian spoke about the history and meaning of Veterans Day.

Also part of the program were the WHS Concert Choir, which sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the program and performed "My America" along with the WHS Band. After Lillian's speech, Adryen Tietz played "Taps."

The program ended with a moment of silence in memory and honor of all Veterans and Soldiers followed by the Benediction given by Barry Georgius, Wabasso Legion Chaplain.