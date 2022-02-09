Fire & Ice Festival is fun for all

Ava Lund

Celebrate Redwood Falls kicked off the month of February with their 8th annual Fire & Ice Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5. Luckily, the community was able to comfortably enjoy their evening with the weather just above freezing temperatures. The event provided a variety of entertainment options and concluded with some astounding fireworks on Lake Redwood. 

The Celebrate Redwood Falls committee wishes to give a big thanks to Cornerstone Church, MN Valley Snow Riders Club, Northwest Drywall, S&S Rental and all the volunteers for making this event possible.

At the Fire & Ice Festival, Emily and Warren Dirlam took part in bobski racing on chairs with skis.
Brianna Tucker and Heather Panitzke had "ice" fun at the Fire & Ice Festival, playing boot hockey with a snow puck.
Cornerstone Church provided sled rides on the lake, much to these riders' delight!
Braelynn Peterson played hockey on Lake Redwood Saturday night.
The colorful lights turned the night scene magical during the Fire & Ice Festival.
Bonfires on the ice were welcome as the night chill came on.
Fireworks capped off the night on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the lake.