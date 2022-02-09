Fire & Ice Festival is fun for all

Ava Lund

Celebrate Redwood Falls kicked off the month of February with their 8th annual Fire & Ice Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5. Luckily, the community was able to comfortably enjoy their evening with the weather just above freezing temperatures. The event provided a variety of entertainment options and concluded with some astounding fireworks on Lake Redwood.

The Celebrate Redwood Falls committee wishes to give a big thanks to Cornerstone Church, MN Valley Snow Riders Club, Northwest Drywall, S&S Rental and all the volunteers for making this event possible.