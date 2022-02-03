Library building's 25th anniversary celebrated

Ava Lund

The community came together on Jan. 27 to celebrate 25 years of the Redwood Falls Public Library building.The staff were delighted to greet over 120 people as they stopped in and enjoyed some refreshments while glancing through the building’s history via photos and newspaper clippings.

Connie Lechner has been the Redwood Falls Public Library Director for about 18 months and is pleased with the turn out for the 25th anniversary. “We are thrilled to have that many people stop by today!” Lechner emphasizes how libraries are not only beneficial to communities, but how evident it is that success can come to children who have access to books at an early age.

With the motto “It Can Be Done,” the building was completed Jan. 22, 1996, costing $1.8 million. Martin Ehlers, an anonymous donor at the time, generously stated that he would match the funds that were raised for the public library. Ehlers graciously donated over $500,000 plus an additional $300,000 to the library. The project was practically debt free and required zero taxpayer dollars. The Redwood Area Library Foundation was responsible for creating this project and the library’s staff are incredibly thankful for the donors.

After interviewing 13 potential architects, the city council selected Jeff Kelley of Minneapolis. The decision was unanimous after learning that Kelly had worked on over a dozen library projects prior to applying. The main focus for Kelly was to make sure the building's appearance fit in with the rest of the neighborhood.

To add a touch of history, a chunk of Morton Gneiss from the Cold Spring Granite Quarry was cut and polished into a countertop for what is now the circulation desk. Morton Gneiss is the original continental crust and oldest known rock in North America. This 3.6 billion-year-old rock is exposed along the Minnesota River Valley near Morton.

The original library building was established in 1904 and served the public for 91 years. With only 2,100 square feet and a holding capacity of 25,000 books, the various modifications it underwent since 1949 still weren't enough to provide for the community's needs.

Today, with 14,150 square feet, the Redwood Falls Public Library has the capacity to hold 60,000 items and provide several helpful resources, such as a children's play area, public computers with print and scan capabilities, free wi-fi, wireless printing, two study rooms, a small conference room, a meeting room with two wall mounted screens and speaker system, seating areas, puzzles, newspapers, and magazines.

“We are a very welcoming library," said Lechner. "The stigma of only sitting quietly to read is respected but all are welcome, especially when we welcome families with children. Children are welcome to play as they play! With our large space, there is noise but there are spaces to sit quietly! Our staff pride themselves in their kind, friendly mindset and we are willing to help all with their needs.”

With the celebration of 25 years, it's safe to say this community project "has been done."