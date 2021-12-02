Donation drive for W.R.A.P. on Dec. 11 is Tara Batson's Eagle Scout Service Project

Redwood Valley High School sophomore Tara Batson is working toward earning Eagle Scout Rank and is holding a donation drive for the WoMen’s Rural Advocacy Program as her Eagle Scout Service Project.

"I joined Scouts in 2018 when girls were first able to join," said Tara. "I was the first female Scout in what is now Troop 1042. With the completion of this project and my Board of Review I will become the first female Eagle Scout from Redwood Falls, and one of the first two female Eagle Scouts in the Twin Valley Council." Tara said besides Scouts, another activity she enjoys and is very involved in is school choir.

Found on the Scouts BSA website about the Eagle Scout Service Project: "Service to other people is what Scouting is all about. In many ways, your service project reflects who you are as a youth leader. Your result should be of significant impact in your community to be special, and should represent your very best effort."

The donation drive Tara has planned for Dec. 11 will help complete the requirements for her Eagle Scout Rank.

"My project is a partnership with the WoMen’s Rural Advocacy Program or W.R.A.P." said Tara. "I am doing a donation drive to assist not only women, but men and children, who have been the victims of domestic abuse. The items we are hoping for range from everyday personal care items, to clothing, blankets, and even larger items such as beds and tables for those who have to completely start their lives over. We will also be accepting money in place of items so that W.R.A.P. can use the funds to purchase other items as needed."

The donation drive is on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwood Church in Redwood Falls.