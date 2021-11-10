RFPD: Medical incident at school and death incident unrelated

Wednesday morning the Gazette asked Chief of Police Jason Cotner for information concerning some kind of drug incident at the school and rumors of a death connected to the story. Chief Cotner released the following information.

On Monday, Nov. 8 at approximately 11:15 a.m. the Redwood Falls Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) became aware of a medical incident involving four students at the Redwood Valley Middle and High School. CentraCare Ambulance and Morgan Ambulance Service were dispatched to treat four students displaying symptoms of suspected drug exposure. The exact substance taken by the students is unknown at this time. All four students were transported to Carris Health-Redwood for treatment. Follow-up investigation is ongoing, however, it was determined the students' use of the unknown substance was voluntary and there was no threat to students or staff in the building.

On Nov. 8 at approximately 11:16 a.m. Redwood Falls Police Department and Centra Care Ambulance were dispatched to 630 Broadway for a call of an unresponsive male who was not breathing. Upon arrival officers determined the victim, Morris Ronald Edward Hoover Jr. of Redwood Falls, was deceased. The victim was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The results of that autopsy are pending and this incident is still under investigation.

No connection between these two incidents has been established. There has been misinformation that it was one of the students at RVHS who died as a result of the incident at the school. The medical status of the four students is unknown to RFPD at this time but no students died as a result of the incident at RVHS on November 8.