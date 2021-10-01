RFFD to observe Fire Prevention Week with Open House and school visits

Fire Prevention Week is observed around the country Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. The date of the week is set to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, a tragic 1871 fire that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. After this tragedy the issue of fire prevention came to the forefront and over the years has been studied by fire departments everywhere. Fire Prevention Week is an annual event that local fire departments utilize to provide fire prevention education to the public, often by starting with the youngest members of their communities.

That holds true for the Redwood Falls Fire Department which has a number of events planned for next week, including an Open House at the Fire Station (900 S. Gould Street) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. There will be door prizes, and demonstrations of a Smoke Room which uses fake smoke to portray a smoke filled house. Also on hand during the Open House will be North Memorial Air Care with a helicopter, as well as Carris Health Ambulance.

Jeff Bommersbach, Chief of the Redwood Falls Fire Department, said members of the RFFD will also be going to the schools next week to talk with students about fire safety.

The Redwood Falls Fire Department was established in 1877. "We are currently a 30 member department that meets three to four times monthly," said Chief Bommersbach. "RFFD runs two engines, a 75-foot aerial, a rescue rig, a 3,000 gallon tanker truck, the chiefs/grass rig, and a Polaris Ranger for wildland fires and rescues."