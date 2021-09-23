Shopping, festival food and fall family fun will be had at the Fall Festival Saturday

Staff reports

The 2021 Annual Fall Festival in downtown Redwood Falls is this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The downtown streets of Washington and 2nd Street will once again be filled with craft and retail vendors and festival foods, for this annual “4th Saturday in September” much-anticipated outdoor festival!

The annual Fall Festival attracts all types of vendors, from crafters and artisans, to distributors and direct sale companies, area businesses and non-profit organizations, as well as festival food vendors.

“We love showcasing the Redwood Area in the fall, and this popular well-attended annual event helps us do that,” said Breonna Grey, Office Coordinator and Festival Vendor Coordinator at Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism. “The Fall Festival will include a great variety of vendors and family-friendly activities this year that we hope will bring in people from the surrounding area and also encourage people to shop locally, with our downtown businesses, and businesses all over town, too.”

Redwood Area Businesses with special promotions going on during Fall Festival are encouraged to share that information with the Chamber at chamber@redwoodfalls.org.

There are many special events and activities planned for this year’s downtown Fall Festival. Grey said they are looking forward to all kinds of yummy festival foods, food trucks, and local downtown restaurants. "And be sure to get your fill of Festival favorites – mini donuts, cotton candy, and snow cones," she said.

There will be lots of fun for kids at the Fall Festival. Extreme Face Painting is returning this year, and Fall Festival Sponsor Redwood Alliance Church is sponsoring free Bouncy Houses for kids—a new attraction for 2021.

Princess Camp—Party with the Princesses, is back this year. Pre-registration (required) is now open through the Chamber’s website. This fan-favorite event will feature real-life princesses, resembling your child’s favorite movie princess characters. Princess Belle, Princess Anna, and Queen Elsa will celebrate with your child through a Royal Storytime and Tea party, complete with cookies and “tea.” Included are Royal Princess Crafts, and a Royal Dance Party, in partnership with Fall Festival sponsor Kelly’s School of Dance. Party goers will learn a routine to be performed for the Fall Festival audience at the conclusion of Princess Camp, approximately 11:15 a.m.

Teams of six will be participating in a Human Foosball tournament beginning at 1 p.m. The Human Foosball court was manufactured again this year by Fall Festival sponsor, Daktronics. The Chamber is still looking for a few more teams, so the public and businesses are encouraged to recruit six friends, family, or co-workers to form a team for this fun tournament-style event.

All this information, including registration forms and links, can be found at redwoodfalls.org. Vendor booth spots are still available for artists, craft vendors, non-profits, and businesses, through Wednesday, Sept. 23, by 3 p.m., by calling the Chamber at 507-637-2828.