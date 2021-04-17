Wabasso Area Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held outdoors

The Wabasso Area Knights of Columbus would like to congratulate the winners of the annual KC Free Throw Contest: Annabelle Struntz, Brayden Guetter, Aylah Jenniges, Sophia Irlbeck, Ava Samyn, Cendyll Daub, and Baylor Samyn.

Eleven contestants participated in the first-ever outdoor free throw contest, which was held at St. Anne’s School parking lot on Sunday, April 11. The highlight came in the 11-year-old girls’ division, as Sophia Irlbeck and Peyton Jenniges battled through two overtimes before a winner was determined.

Although there will be no district, region, or state competition this year, district champions in ages 9 to 14 (boys and girls) will be determined by the best score in local competitions. Councils in the district include: Wabasso, Springfield, Sleepy Eye, and New Ulm.

The Knights of Columbus thank all who competed and say—keep working hard for next year’s contest!