Wabasso Area Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held outdoors

Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette

The Wabasso Area Knights of Columbus would like to congratulate the winners of the annual KC Free Throw Contest: Annabelle Struntz, Brayden Guetter, Aylah Jenniges, Sophia Irlbeck, Ava Samyn, Cendyll Daub, and Baylor Samyn.

Winners of the Wabasso KC Free Throw Contest are, from left: Annabelle Struntz, Brayden Guetter, Aylah Jenniges, Sophia Irlbeck, Ava Samyn, Cendyll Daub, and Baylor Samyn.

Eleven contestants participated in the first-ever outdoor free throw contest, which was held at St. Anne’s School parking lot on Sunday, April 11. The highlight came in the 11-year-old girls’ division, as Sophia Irlbeck and Peyton Jenniges battled through two overtimes before a winner was determined.

Although there will be no district, region, or state competition this year, district champions in ages 9 to 14 (boys and girls) will be determined by the best score in local competitions. Councils in the district include: Wabasso, Springfield, Sleepy Eye, and New Ulm.

The Knights of Columbus thank all who competed and say—keep working hard for next year’s contest!