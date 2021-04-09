Carris Health - Redwood to hold surplus sale April 15 at old hospital

Submitted

Carris Health – Redwood will be holding a surplus sale for the community on Thursday, April 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the old hospital facility. The sale will include items that are no longer needed by the organization.

Items for sale include artwork, lobby and waiting room furniture, desks, desk chairs, bookcases, TVs, file cabinets, linens, shelving, appliances, over-bed tables, IV poles and other miscellaneous items.

The surplus sale will be cash and carry only. Items will be sold by free-will donation with all proceeds going to Carris Health Foundation – Redwood. Items will be reasonably priced to sell. All items will be sold as is and items must be loaded by the buyer and removed that day.

The sale will take place on the main floor of the old hospital facility at 100 Fallwood Rd. Enter through the main entrance. The sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2:30 p.m. or until items are gone. Please mask and social distance.