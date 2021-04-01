It’s back: Farmfest to be held in person this August

IDEAg Group, the owner of Farmfest and a number of other large agriculture trade events in the Midwest, announced on March 22 that they are pursuing all programming and show grounds preparations in anticipation of holding Minnesota Farmfest 2021 in person, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 3, 4 and 5.

“Farmfest has been a long-standing tradition in the Redwood Falls community and we were disappointed to have to cancel the show in 2020,” said Amy LaTessa, Farmfest Show Director. “We are excited to safely bring the show back in person for 2021 and look forward to working with area agribusinesses and volunteers again.”

IDEAg Group said the Farmfest team’s focus is on providing an engaging show experience for all attendees and exhibitors, while also following whatever CDC and Minnesota state guidelines for social distancing and gatherings are in place at the start of this year’s show.

Farmfest will again feature top agriculture companies from across the upper Midwest who will exhibit the latest ag products and technologies. Attendees will be able to see this all in one place — in person — on the Farmfest grounds at Gilfillan. The show will not only have exhibits, programs and products related to row crop production but for livestock producers as well.

IDEAg Group said the Farmfest team is planning new programs, working on old favorites, and scheduling engaging education and political forums for 2021—always a highlight of Farmfest.