Redwood County License Center offers drive thru window

Redwood County continues to remain committed to mitigating the transmission of COVID and providing efficient services when the public visits county buildings. In addition to the current safety measures, the Redwood County License Center recently installed a drive thru window to provide contactless transactions.

At this time, only vehicle tab renewals will be processed via the drive thru, with additional services added at a later date. The window is located on the south side of the Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, in Redwood Falls. To make your visit efficient, be sure to have your renewal notice, driver’s license and current vehicle insurance card with you. All other license services will continue to be completed inside the Government Center.

The installation of the window was funded through the Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund the County received the summer of 2020. County Administrator, Vicki Knobloch Kletscher said, “We felt this was a responsible way to utilize funds to serve the residents of the County for many years.”

"The License Center has remained extremely busy since we reopened after the onset of COVID. While many other License Centers were closed longer than us, or had limited appointment spots or only served residents within their County, we experienced a significant uptick in the number of customers served as we did not have any limitations," said Amy Serbus, License Center Supervisor. "We are excited to offer an alternative way to receive services, but ask the public to be patient as we make the transition."

The Redwood County License Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit redwoodcounty-mn.us and follow Redwood County on Facebook.