Redwood County announces new camper cabins are available for rent at Plum Creek Park

Submitted

From the Redwood County Environmental Office

Redwood County’s one and only park, Plum Creek Park, is proud to announce the addition of camper cabins for the 2021 camping season.

Plum Creek Park has experienced great growth in its use over the past few years. In 2016 a Master Plan for Plum Creek Park was developed through the partnership with Redwood County Environmental Director, Scott Wold, Plum Creek Park Ranger, Adam Kletscher, and the Redwood County Parks and Trails Committee.

The Master Plan resulted in the park being deemed “Regionally Significant” in the eyes of the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission. The Commission was established to provide recommendations to the State legislature to disburse grant awards funded by the State Legacy parks and trails fund to greater Minnesota. The Regional Significance status was necessary to apply for grant funding to the Commission. Grant applications were submitted in 2017 and 2018, both of which were successful in the amounts of $317,300 and $30,000 respectfully. This funding allowed the County to move forward with a variety of improvements and additions for the park.

The six new camper cabins rent at only $70 per night. Each cabin is 14 feet by 26 feet and features twin over full bunk beds, mattresses, kitchen table and chairs, and counter space. They also have air conditioning for those hot summer days and heat for the early and late camping season.

Other recent grant funded improvements include 50-amp service for all overnight RV campsites, two new bathrooms, a self-rental kayak station, additional primitive camping sites, and a new trail connecting the upper and the lower park. One additional new bathroom is planned for the spring of 2021.

To learn more about the park amenities or to make a reservation, visit the Plum Creek Park website: www.plumcreekpark.com.