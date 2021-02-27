March Campaign is on for Redwood Area Food Shelf donations

“This year has been quite a year for our food shelf,” said Cindy Mumme, Redwood Area Food Shelf coordinator. “March brought with it a series of changes due to the pandemic. We changed our way of distribution to meeting our clients at the door of the building with their food supplies. With minimum contact, keeping our distance and wearing masks as mandatory requirements, we have come to a comfortable and safe environment both for our clients and volunteers.”

Mumme said because of many food distributions in the area, so many people self-quarantining, and increases in food insecurity funds, the number of people using the food shelf showed fluctuations over the last year. In June 2020, the food shelf served 39 households and by December 2020 the number increased to 82 households.

“We are seeing new people every month due to lack of income to cover food expenses,” said Mumme. “The food bank that supplies the food shelf with the biggest percentage of food has been able to offer food shelves some breaks, such as not charging delivery costs and offering many food supplies at no charge to qualifying food shelves.

“Private donations have increased over this time of crisis and we are so thankful. To be able to help those who are food insecure is our sole purpose.”

March, into early April, is the time for the biggest food and donation drive for food shelves in Minnesota. Now is the time to help the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

“We are really all in this together and any assistance you can offer, we would graciously accept,” said Mumme. “I cannot say enough how much we appreciate the people in this area—only with your help can we succeed with our mission.”

Mumme said with this recent cold weather, soups and saltines are very good items to donate the food shelf. Monetary donations are much appreciated as the local food shelf can stretch dollars to purchase more items that their clients need.

The March campaign runs from March 1 to April 11.

“The more we raise in money and food, the more the food shelf receives in the form of a direct deposit to our bank account from the Minneapolis Council of Churches, the organization that began the March Campaign,” said Mumme. “Thank you so much for your ongoing commitment to helping with food insecurity in our area.”

Donations can be brought to the food shelf during open hours: 8 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; or donors may call and leave a message at the shelf: 627-3653 and Mumme will arrange a time when they can bring their donations. Checks can be mailed to: Redwood Area Food Shelf, 231 E 2nd St, #4, Redwood Falls, MN 56283.