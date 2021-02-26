Cooking up some chili in Lucan—annual Fire Department fundraiser

The Lucan Fire Department held their annual Chili Cook-off Sunday night, Feb. 21 at Knott’s Corner.

Those who came to support the fire department and enjoy some really good chili were able to sample all the chilis and vote for their favorite. The Firemen and First Responders competed against each other to cook the best chili. First Responder Keri Johnson won the competition this year. Diners could get take out or seating was available. Knott’s Corner helps sponsor the Chili Cook-off and the bar is open for additional beverage purchases through out the night.