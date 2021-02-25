Progress on Minnesota River bridge north of Redwood Falls

Submitted

This past summer produced a number of construction challenges to the County State Aid Highway 101 bridge over the Minnesota River. Uneven bedrock required a change in foundation design for the south abutment and extremely hard granite slowed the drilling progress for the two piers.

Despite these challenges, Duininck Inc., under contract to the Redwood County Highway Department, has been working through the winter to move the project along. The north abutment and rebar cages for 10 columns on Piers 1 and 2 within the Minnesota River are complete. Drilled shafts were constructed for each column and were embedded into the granite bedrock. Additionally, the contractor has placed riprap along the river banks for permanent stabilization.

The bridge project is a cooperative project with Renville County and funding assistance from the State of Minnesota. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2021.

When completed, the bridge will be a very durable, long lasting structure, meeting modern bridge standards. There is understanding that CSAH 101/CSAH 1 is a well-traveled route and the bridge closure is inconvenient. The Redwood County Highway department extends appreciation to the public for their continued patience as the project moves forward.

