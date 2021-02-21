Carris Health – Redwood new medical campus now open

Carris Health - Redwood

At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, Carris Health – Redwood opened the doors to the future of healthcare for the Redwood community with a new medical campus.

“Opening this state-of-the-art facility is the culmination of years of intentional planning,” said Carnie Allex, Carris Health Redwood Administrator. “We have outstanding staff who have dedicated countless hours to this project and are committed to continuing our tradition of providing exceptional healthcare for our community. We’re thrilled to welcome our patients into this brand-new facility where we’re able to provide the care they’ve come to expect.”

The 103,000 square-foot medical campus is a direct response to the needs of our community and features:

•Two main corridors that provide simplified navigation

•Easy-to-access Emergency Room

•MRI located within the building

•New aquatic therapy pool

•Larger rehabilitation department, including a spacious gym

•Increased space in our surgery department with private prep and recovery areas

•State-of-the-art technology to improve care

•Increased privacy including more waiting areas and white noise in exam rooms

•Brighter, welcoming walkways and patient rooms

“There is a lot to explore on our new campus, and we can’t wait to welcome our patients and their family members,” said Allex. “COVID-19 visitor restrictions are still in place in the new facility so we request that individuals only visit the new medical campus if you have a scheduled appointment or are a designated visitor.”

All emergency and inpatient hospital care began on Feb. 20 and all outpatient and clinic appointments will begin at the new facility on Monday, Feb. 22.

The former Carris Health – Redwood Clinic space, now known as Carris Health – Redwood Broadway Building, will continue to house our Eye Care services and will also include support services. The Pavilion and Seasons services will remain in their current locations.