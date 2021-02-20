SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

State of Minnesota and MN Historical Society return land to Lower Sioux Indian Community

Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette

On Friday, Feb. 12, members of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, and their guests, gathered for the formal transfer of Lower Sioux Agency land from the State of Minnesota and the Minnesota Historical Society back to the Community.

Left: Pictured signing the transfer document is Robert L. Larsen, Lower Sioux Community Council President (at far right). With Larsen are, from left: Nizhoni Smith, Lower Sioux General Counsel; Jane Steffen, Lower Sioux Community Council Secretary; and Shauna Coons, Managing Attorney for Kwe Law Firm. Right: Posing for a celebratory picture are, from left: Kevin O’Keefe, Lower Sioux Community Council Assistant Secretary-Treasurer; Jane Steffen, Lower Sioux Community Council Secretary; Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan; Grace Goldtooth, Lower Sioux Community Council Vice President and Robert L. Larsen, Lower Sioux Community Council President.

The land includes MHS parcels at the site where the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 started—which eventually led to the largest single day, mass execution in U.S. history. Among the guest speakers was Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. 