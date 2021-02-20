State of Minnesota and MN Historical Society return land to Lower Sioux Indian Community

On Friday, Feb. 12, members of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, and their guests, gathered for the formal transfer of Lower Sioux Agency land from the State of Minnesota and the Minnesota Historical Society back to the Community.

The land includes MHS parcels at the site where the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 started—which eventually led to the largest single day, mass execution in U.S. history. Among the guest speakers was Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.