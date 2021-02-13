Wabasso High School crowns Snow Week King and Queen
Sean Ellertson
Wabasso High School celebrated Snow Week this past week. including crowning the Snow Week King and Queen on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9.
Picture collage — Top: The Wabasso High School Snow Week Royalty, front from left: Sarah Klann, Allison Jesse, Queen Cassidy Irlbeck, King Samuel Rudenick, Mataya Nelson, McKenna Rohlik. Back: Gabriel Martin, Jaxon Fischer, Mason Dallenbach, Hunter Taylor. (Photo courtesy of Photoworks.) Left: MC Shayna Huhnerkoch reads a jeopardy question to the boys. Center: Samuel Rudeniuck is crowned as 2021 Snow Week King. Right: Queen Cassidy Irlbeck is crowned. (Photos courtesy of Joe Fanaselle.)