Sward Kemp pharmacy service moving to new Carris Health – Redwood medical campus

Carris Health - Redwood

After 150 years of pharmacy service in the same location and nearly 100 years as a family-owned business, pharmacist Scott Nelson has decided to move Sward Kemp’s pharmacy service to the new Carris Health - Redwood medical campus.

“My grandfather came to Redwood Falls in 1924 so we have a deep and rich history of serving this community,” said Nelson. “This move is a bittersweet decision, but we are excited to continue our pharmacy service in a new location that can provide seamless healthcare for our patients.”

The new pharmacy location will open on or around March 1 and will continue their normal hours and 365 day service.

“For nearly a century we have filled prescriptions 365 days a year and that will continue in our new location,” said Nelson.

Sward Kemp will also continue to offer free delivery, so individuals can still conveniently receive their refills and new prescriptions at their doorstep.

Nelson plans to keep Sward Kemp’s downtown Redwood Falls location open with their other retail merchandise, such as cards, gifts and décor.