Christopher Schmitz

At their meeting onTuesday, Feb. 2, the Redwood Falls City Council approved the purchase of 30 sets of protective clothing for the fire department. This gear will help keep firefighters safe and is specifically designed for use against “wildland” or grass fires. This protective clothing is lighter weight than traditional gear which is more appropriate to structure fires. The fire department has $7,000 budgeted for 2021 to make a protective equipment purchase and qualifies for a $5,000 DNR grant for this purchase, which totals $14,760 from Alex Air Apparatus. The remaining balance will be allocated through spending adjustments throughout the year.

The City Council authorized the work to begin on the Drew Street Phase II Project, which is a full reconstruction of the street from 2nd Street to Tin Street and will include sanitary sewers, water, storm sewer, curb gutter, and existing sidewalks and street. This project should increase the flow and capacity of the main sewers by about 350%. Bolton and Menk Inc. is the city’s civil engineering contractor and will see that the project is completed by Oct. 1, 2022. The resolution frees them to begin gathering bids and information relevant to beginning the project.

The City Council also approved a resolution that will allow Bolton and Menk to solicit bids for a seal coating project which will encompass most residential streets between Bridge and Broadway Streets and ranging from the river to the intersections of avenues with Gould Street.

The Airport Commission received approval from the City Council to transfer $150,000 of its federal entitlement funds to Fillmore County as reimbursement from loaned funds given to complete Redwood Falls Municipal Airport’s 2018 7-Bay Hangar Project. This moves some of the existing repayment schedule at the request of FAA partners.

The City Council entered into a purchase agreement to sell the site known as the Redwood Area Hospital to Redwood Property Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Northwest Development Group, LLC, which has plans to develop the facility into a multi-family housing complex with a minimum of 45 units. Significant terms of the agreement include the transfer of ownership for $1 and Redwood Property Holdings must obtain a $250,000 bank line of credit prior to closing. The Transfer of Ownership is to occur on or before June 30, 2021.

Staff at the City Council meeting requested that the March 30 City Council workday be rescheduled to Feb. 9 in order to meet specific timing concerns. That schedule change was confirmed.

The next meeting of the Redwood Falls City Council is on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.