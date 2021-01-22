Redwood Falls City Council approves fireworks in Memorial Park February 6

Christopher Schmitz

At the Jan. 19 Redwood Falls City Council meeting, Major Quackenbush requested the City Council approve James Darr to the Police Commission. The Council approved his appointment. Nicholas Esping was also sworn in as a police officer of Redwood Falls.

The Celebrate Redwood Falls Committee normally hosts an event in February known as the Fire and Ice Festival. Due to social distancing requirements and crowd size requirements mandated by the governor’s office, the committee has limited the event to a fireworks show only this year. They requested, and received, permission to use Memorial Park (in between the city pool and baseball field) for the event, which will take place on Feb. 6, as well as a few key involvement pieces including having the city remove snow for the fireworks team, the usage of safety cones, and presence of police for any safety concerns,

The Council approved an advertisement for bids for electrical equipment and moving some existing equipment. The work is expected to be completed by the summer.

Paul Parsons gave a report of the in-town archery deer hunt—22 deer were harvested with 366 being spotted. Hunters spent 802.5 hours in their stands, up from 592 in the previous year. The hunt coincided with the MN DNR archery season (Sept. 19-Dec. 31) and 20 hunters are approved with Double Earn a Buck tags and a maximum bag limit of 40. The deer hunt committee will reconvene and further review the hunt to determine if future hunts should continue. If so, the committee will make that future recommendation; an application for the city to conduct the hunt is due at the end of February.

A bid was accepted on behalf of Instituform for the Northwood Drive sanitary sewer lining project. Due to certain factors, they were able to bid at more than $80,000 below the engineer’s estimate for the project.

Authorization was given to purchase customer relations software and service from Tyler Technologies for city employees and dispose of old and obsolete equipment that is reaching the end of its life.