January blood drive a success in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls blood drive coordinator Heather Smith said the drive held on Jan. 18 and 19 at the RACC was a great success.

“What a great day Monday was for a blood drive! Beautiful weather and lots of beautiful people showed up to donate,” said Smith. “In fact, we had to turn away several we just couldn't fit into the schedule. The snow on Tuesday made me a little nervous, considering the way we got dumped on during our October drive, but Redwood residents are just so faithful.”

Smith said Redwood Falls Bloodmobile donors have given 20,034 units of blood so far in this millennium—over 1,000 units per year!

Smith provided the following details from the blood drive.

Scheduled Donors: Monday-119 for 117 appointments available. Tuesday-109 for 118 appointments available.

Presenting Donors: Mon. 100, Tues. 104

No Shows: Mon. 19, Tues. 5

Walk-ins: Mon. 3, Tues. 6

Deferrals: Mon. 8, Tues. 8

Turned Away: Mon. 9, Tues. 0

Goal: Mon. 123, Tues. 110

Actual Units Collected: Mon. 106, Tues. 114

Milestones

1 Gallon: Molly Miller, Cheryl Christensen, Chad Larsen, Alisa Bednarchuk, Chris Smith

2 Gallons: Laveda Larsen

3 Gallons: Karie Salfer, Robert Reynolds, Kelly Vogland, Mark Fischer

4 Gallons: Daniel Irlbeck, James Gudgel, Jolene Panitzke

5 Gallons: Teresa Karsky, Mitchell Farmer

6 Gallons: Larry Arentson, Bryan Nelson

8 Gallons: Tom Guetter

11 Gallons: Betty Stancer

16 Gallons: Bruce Tiffany, Bernard Guetter

First Time Donors

Barb Olerud, Marilyn Harazin, Nicholas Wolner, Anna Vannelli, Brenda Becker, Kelly Guetter, Melissa Fox, John Fox, Karen Van Der Hagen, Alan Plotz, Robert Harazin, Donavan Sharpe.