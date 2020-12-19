Free food distribution on Sunday at the school

Redwood Area Schools is hosting the final of three free food distributions Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free meals, breakfasts and lunches, are provided through a federal grant in response to the extra needs of the public during the pandemic.

There is a change with this food distribution as the district is able to open this up to anyone in the general public, whereas the first two distributions were only open to families in the Redwood Area School

Meals will be available on a first come, first serve basis. However, you may register in advance by calling 507-644-8012. The meals will be distributed in a drive-thru manner at the Estebo Center entrance at the school.