Vaccine appointments open for those 65 and older, online scheduling now available

Willmar, Minn. – CentraCare and Carris Health are gearing up to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many eligible individuals as possible.

“While initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies were limited during the first eight to 12 weeks, it has allowed us to build our scheduling systems and get our vaccination clinic processes in place,” said Dr. George Morris, Incident Commander for CentraCare's COVID-19 response. “Over the last week, we are pleased to see our vaccine supply increase and we are now able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone in those first priority groups, including those aged 65 and older, who want to receive it."

In an effort to provide scheduling options, Carris Health has recently opened online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. This allows people who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine to either schedule an appointment online or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.

Before moving to vaccinating the next priority groups, outlined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the state of Minnesota needs to achieve a goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans who are 65 and older.

“This is a huge vaccination effort, and we want to move quickly so that we can start to vaccinate the next group of individuals with high-risk health conditions and other essential workers,” said Morris. “We are already preparing our staff to be ready to reach out to those patients in the next phase so we can swiftly pivot to the next priority group.”

The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have also arrived at CentraCare and Carris Health, allowing the three available vaccines to now be distributed within our region.

All the available vaccines have been proven effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 disease. Getting vaccinated with the first vaccine available to you will help protect you from COVID-19.

CentraCare and Carris Health have been sending direct communication to patients who are eligible. Vaccine appointments are now open to non-CentraCare & Carris Health patients and can be made online or by calling CentraCare Connect.

“As more and more area pharmacies and community partners begin to provide access to the vaccine, together we have a common goal to get shots in arms and protect our communities,” said Morris.

For up-to-date information on CentraCare's COVID-19 vaccine plans, please visit CarrisHealth.com/COVID19Vaccine.