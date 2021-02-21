SUBSCRIBE NOW
A COVID-19 milestone for Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens — fully vaccinated!

Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette

Monday was a big day at Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls—that’s the day 112 people, residents and staff, received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents and staff are now fully vaccinated.

Left: Resident Assistant Deb Johnson proudly displayed her vaccination card. Johnson was one of the 33 staff members of Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens who got their second shot on Monday. Top right: Mae Reynolds, vaccinated by Dawn of CVS Pharmacy, was one of 79 residents who received their second shot on Monday at Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens. Bottom: Resident Lindy Stage got her shot delivered right to her door.

Jeff Smith, Vice President of External Relations, said 79 residents and 33 staff members got their second shot on Monday. “We did not hear any reports of significant side-effects from this,” said Smith.

“We look forward to the additional protection the vaccine will provide our residents and staff,” said Executive Director Natalie Seehausen. “Until the whole community reaches the immunity levels desired by the MN Department of Health, we will keep up all our other COVID-19 precautions.”

Seehausen said neither staff nor residents at Garnette Gardens have tested positive for COVID-19 in six weeks.  Since the start of the pandemic, 11 months ago, Garnette Gardens has had positive tests in only 15 residents and 19 staff members. 