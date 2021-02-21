A COVID-19 milestone for Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens — fully vaccinated!

Monday was a big day at Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls—that’s the day 112 people, residents and staff, received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents and staff are now fully vaccinated.

Jeff Smith, Vice President of External Relations, said 79 residents and 33 staff members got their second shot on Monday. “We did not hear any reports of significant side-effects from this,” said Smith.

“We look forward to the additional protection the vaccine will provide our residents and staff,” said Executive Director Natalie Seehausen. “Until the whole community reaches the immunity levels desired by the MN Department of Health, we will keep up all our other COVID-19 precautions.”

Seehausen said neither staff nor residents at Garnette Gardens have tested positive for COVID-19 in six weeks. Since the start of the pandemic, 11 months ago, Garnette Gardens has had positive tests in only 15 residents and 19 staff members.