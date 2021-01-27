COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Vaccinations going to priority groups as supply allows

Submitted

Carris Health - Redwood is looking forward to the opportunity to vaccinate more people in our community and we are encouraged by the number of people who are interested in receiving the vaccines. We have received many questions about our role in administering vaccinations to the public. At this time, Carris Health does not have the supply to vaccinate on a large scale.

In an effort to update our community, we want to make clear the difference between Carris Health's vaccine procedures and what is being offered by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Carris Health Vaccination Plans

Right now, Carris Health and CentraCare are focused on vaccinating health care workers in our communities and targeted priority groups who are most at risk. We are dependent on a limited vaccine supply and undetermined allotment numbers.

We are hopeful to receive more vaccine in the coming weeks and are prepared to vaccinate larger groups once supply is secured.

We are not currently holding vaccination clinics for the general public. Vaccinations are currently offered to targeted priority groups.

There are no walk-in clinics for vaccination.

We will reach out directly to eligible patients when they can receive the vaccine.

Patients should not call to schedule an appointment. If you were notified you can receive a vaccine, follow scheduling directions provided in the communication.

Carris Health does not have a waiting list and there is no option to pay for early access to the vaccine.

At this time, Carris Health and CentraCare are not scheduling any vaccinations for people in the Phase 1B group, which includes childcare workers, teachers and other essential workers.

“We have the plans in place to continue vaccinating and to expand upon our vaccinations when we have more vaccine available,” said Dr. Jill Amsberry, pediatrician at CentraCare and part of the CentraCare COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Team. “This is a big undertaking, and we thank you for your patience during this time as we roll this vaccine out in a staged approach.”

Minnesota Department of Health Vaccination Plans

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) opened up vaccination appointments at its nine community vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 19. MDH is scheduling appointments for people 65 and older – along with educators and childcare workers who worked through their employers to schedule an appointment.

For more information on MDH community vaccination clinics, visit the state's Find My Vaccine webpage: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp

Carris Health and CentraCare are NOT involved with the MDH community vaccination clinics.