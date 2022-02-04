RVHS hosts One Act Play contests

The One Act Play Subsection 9 Contest was held on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Estebo Performing Arts Center. The participating schools included BOLD, Lakeview, RVHS, TMB, Wabasso and WWG.

RVHS performed "The Magic Hour" by Jonathan Dorf. This is the stand-alone sequel to another Jonathan Dorf play that was performed a few years back called "4 a.m."

The cast and crew includes: Nicole Whitmore (8th grade), Kaylee Robinson (11th), Wyatt Smith (11th), Annabelle Eriksen (9th), Lillian Toland (8th), Emma Bucholz (12th), Rylee Sheeley (11th), Spencer Clark (12th), Lauren Miller (8th), Alice Klein (8th), Martin Kaden (8th), Ella Beske (8th), Jenith Beske (11th), LiliAnna Carter (8th), Emily Huhnerkoch (8th), Rachel Huhnerkoch (11th), Kaylee-Kay Nelson (10th), and Tate Old Rock (10th).

The Section 3A contest will also be held at the Estebo Performing Arts Center, on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tickets to the Section 3A contest are $8 for adults and $5 for students. The State One Act Play Festival will be held on Feb. 11.