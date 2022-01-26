Blue jackets awarded to local FFA members

Courtesy Redwood Valley FFA

The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the presentation of the official FFA jacket to members of the Redwood Valley FFA Chapter. Joseph Christofore, Keagan Toreen, Jenith Beske, Morgan Kodet, Ava Dillon, Lincoln Ourada, Shaun Matthews, Lydia Christofore, Jordan Matson, and Elizabeth Guggisberg were each selected to receive their own jacket.

As Minnesota FFA welcomes thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their FFA career. This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences," said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation thanks the sponsors of the Blue Jackets Bright Futures program this year. For more information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program, contact Program Coordinator, Amanda Sommers, at 507-461-2214 or visit the website at www.mnffafoundation.org