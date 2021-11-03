FFA members attend National Convention, chapter earns Three Star Award

Staff report

Redwood Valley FFA members Ava Dillon, Lauren Dolezal and Anna Krause, along with FFA Advisor Mrs. Lisa Orren attended the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo which took place in Indianapolis, Oct. 26 to 30. In attendance were over 50,000 FFA members from around the country.

The Redwood Valley FFA chapter was recognized as a Three Star Chapter in 2021 National Chapter Award Program, the highest ranking out of 1, 2, or 3 stars awarded by National FFA. The chapters awarded have improved chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, strengthening agriculture and providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Anna Krause wrote about their experience:

On our way down to Indiana we stopped at the Indy Speedway and got to take a tour, we even got to take a lap around the track and got to do the famous kiss the brick. The first day of convention we got to just explore everything and take everything in and then attended the first National FFA general session.

The next day we attended workshops, one about food through sustainability and one on self worth. Two members—Lauren Dozel and Anna Krause—got to go on stage to accept our Three Star National Chapter Award. That night we also got to attend Cinch's World's Toughest Rodeo.

On our last full day of convention we got to take a couple more laps around the convention center to check out potential careers and college options. We also took our state FFA group picture before going to do a radio interview with KNUJ. We attended the Stars Over America general session to gain ideas on how we can improve and create more chapter success.

On the last day of convention we attended our last general session where we got to see all of the FFA members receive their American FFA Degrees. Alumni Alex Louwagie was supposed to accept his, but was unable to attend because of a schedule conflict at college. [Fewer than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.]

Overall, we had a blast at the National Convention and some of us can't wait to go again and hopefully bring more members next year!