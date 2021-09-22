Redwood Valley Schools to celebrate Homecoming next week

Staff reports

Redwood Valley Schools will celebrate Homecoming Week starting with Coronation on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and culminating with activities and athletic events on Friday, Oct. 1.

Friday's activities include a cookout lunch, with the student council at the grills, and home room competitions, a pep fest, and powderpuff football all outdoors from 1 to 3:15 p.m.

Athletic events during Homecoming Week include a home Cross Country meet on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Redwood Falls Golf Club; a home Tennis match against Lac Qui Parle Valley on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and the Football game that night against Jackson County Central.

As is tradition, the Homecoming Court includes two MCs—Ellie Mertens and Nolan Smith. Mertens is the daughter of Chad and Nikki and is involved in volleyball and gymnastics. Smith is the son of Matthew and Anna and is involved in Student Council, Jazz Band, Drumline, Basketball, and Golf.

The Court's Little Helpers are Russell Means, son of Tara Pendleton and Mato Means and Brooklyn Bernhardson, daughter of Ashley Vangsness and Ethan Bernhardson. Their advice for the King and Queen is "Treat others the way you want to be treated," from Russell and from Brooklyn, "Always be respectful and kind."

Candidates include:

Ella Fuhr, daughter of Dan and Shari Fuhr. Ella's activities are FFA, Sudent Council, Track & Field, Cross Country stats, National Honor Society, and FCA.

Alex Lang, son of Keith and Janel Lang. Alex's activities are Football, Basketball and Baseball.

Kate Foy, daughter of Ann Canaday and Donald Foy. Kate's activities are Tennis and Student Council.

Austin Altmann, son of Mike and JoDee Altmann. Austin's activities are Football, Wrestling, Drumline and Band.

Brooke Fischer, daughter of Mark and Kris Fischer. Brooke's activities are Volleyball Stats, Basketball, NHS, Football Stats, and FCA.

Maverick Goblirsch, son of Shelly Goblirsch and Ken Goblirsch. Maverick's activities are Football, Wrestling, and Track.

Jahlyn Bill, daughter of Joey and Tammy Bill. Jahlyn's activities are Volleyball, Golf, NHS, Senior Committee, and FCA.

Jahger Bill, son of Joey and Tammy Bill. Jahger's activities are Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

Kate Ahrens, daughter of Jon and Polly Ahrens. Kate's activities are Volleyball, FFA, Basketball, Track & Field, NHS, Football Stats, and FCA.

Isaac Louwagie, son of Lewis and Tammy Louwagie. Isaac's activities are Football, Baseball, and Trap Shooting.

Payton Schueller, daughter of Suzie Farringer. Payton's activities are Cross Country, Robotics, Track and Field, Student Council, Senior Committee, and NHS.

Henry Buffie, son of Julie Buffie and Ken Buffie. Henry is in Wrestling.

Catherine Buffie, daughter of Julie Buffie and Ken Buffie. Catherine's activities are Cross Country, Basketball, Track & Field, Student Council, and Senior Committee.

Drew Lundeen, son of Matt and Amber Lundeen. Drew's activities are Football, Basketball, and Drumline.