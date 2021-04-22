Lexy Nelson advances to State Speech Tournament Saturday April 24

The Speech season is coming to an end on Saturday, April 24, when the State Class A Tournament will be held virtually. Redwood Area High School student Lexy Nelson will be among the contestants!

Team members Audrey Munshower, Sofia Panitzke and Nelson competed in the Subsection contest on Saturday, April 10. Nelson was third in Dramatic Interpretation; Munshower third in Humorous Interpretation; and Panitzke was fifth in Poetry Reading.

All three advanced to the Section tournament on Saturday, April 17, when Nelson finished first in Dramatic Interpretation, advancing to the State tournament. Munshower was eighth in Humorous Interpretation and Panitzke finished 10th in Poetry Reading.

Congratulations to Lexy Nelson and best wishes for her best performance on Saturday.