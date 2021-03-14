February Redwood Valley Middle School Cardinals of the Month - Grade 6

Submitted

RVHS Cardinals of the Month for February in the sixth grade are Adonis Erler, Anistain Lunde, Claire Stephens, Raileyhawk Old Rock, and Jordan Fennern.

Adonis Erler Why Adonis was nominated: Adonis is a rock star! He’s kind, works well with his classmates and is dedicated to doing well. He has absolutely impressed his teachers this year while in school and out. Even while out of school, he has taken the steps to stay up-to-date on assignments. Adonis, thanks for being positive all year long.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I like learning about history and seeing my friends.

What are your hobbies or interests? I like playing video games with my friends like Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption. I also like playing The Elder Scrolls with my uncle.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within you stays ridged, outward things will disclose themselves. Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water in a bottle, it becomes the bottle. You put water in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water my friend.

Anistain Lunde Why Anistain was nominated: Annie was selected as Cardinal of the Month for her amazing work ethic, determination, and respect she shows others. Her upbeat attitude is infectious and she makes RVMS a better place. Thanks for being a great student!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy getting to hang out with my friends and being able to socialize.

What are your hobbies or interests? I enjoy playing basketball. I also love to spend time with my family and friends. Some of the things we like to do together is arts and crafts and playing games or sports.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Never give up, even when something seems impossible, keep trying and always do your best.

Claire Stephens Why Claire was nominated: Claire is a hard worker. She takes her academic seriously. She is also very respectful and a joy to be around each and every day!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy the students and teachers. I like how the people here are nice and help give me a great education. I also like how the classes are really fun.

What are your hobbies or interests? Some of my hobbies are playing music, art, girl scouts, gymnastics, volleyball and dance. I also like all water activities.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Always be kind. There are billions of people in the world, don’t let one bring you down.

Raileyhawk Old Rock Why Raileyhawk was nominated: Raileyhawk is a great person! He works hard, is personable and takes the steps to do well in school. He’s a great addition to our class and an absolute joy to have around. Thanks for being awesome, Raileyhawk!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? Hanging out with friends and learning new things every day and get exercise and meet new people every day.

What are your hobbies or interests? I like playing video games and playing basketball and I love math and chilling out.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Have fun, but keep on doing hard work. Always work on yourself and never think that you can’t do something.

Jordan Fennern Why Jordan was nominated: Jordan is a consistent student who works hard and is respectful to others. He is always positive and fun to be around.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy everything about it - all the nice teachers and friends.

What are your hobbies or interests? I am in football. Football is my favorite thing - I just enjoy it so much. I am also in band, I play the trumpet.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Wear your mask to have the Covid cases go down so we don’t have to do distant learning again.